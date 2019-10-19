PUNTA GORDA — Did you know the same chemicals in nail-polish remover, spray paint and Styrofoam can also be found in common vape and e-cigarette liquids?
Benzene in motor oil, acetone in nail-polish remover and styrene in Styrofoam are three of many chemicals often found in vape and e-cigarette liquids, Monica Babcock, program coordinator for Drug Free Punta Gorda, told sixth-graders at Punta Gorda Middle School.
One student asked, “is it just me or does it seem like there’s everything in there?”
Babcock agreed, “I have a list of 67, but I only brought a few samples. I didn’t bring any arsenic, which is a chemical that is used to kill rats.”
“You’re not supposed to have anything in your lungs, besides oxygen,” she added. “Benzene is not something your body needs in it.”
Babcock spoke about the dangers of vaping to 15 classes at Punta Gorda Middle School and three classes at Florida SouthWestern Collegiate High School over the course of a week and a half.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of Oct. 1 reported 479 lung injuries associated with the use of e-cigarette or vaping products, 33 confirmed deaths across the country.
Wednesday, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced she would be launching an investigation into more than 20 vaping companies.
The Tampa Bay Times reported she will be looking into the companies’ marketing practices, specifically those geared toward minors.
In Florida, you must be at least 18 years old to purchase tobacco or vape products.
Babcock told students at Punta Gorda Middle School that Drug Free Punta Gorda has noticed a rise in the number of students using vape products. Each year, Drug Free Punta Gorda surveys students at every grade level across the county about their alcohol and drug consumption. The numbers are rising.
Babcock said in 2016, for example, 8% of students at PGMS said they do use or have used vape products. The next year, that number increased to 10%. In 2018, it was 12%. The numbers for this year’s survey haven’t been counted, Babcock said, but she’s hoping the number has declined.
At least one student in a class of 28 said they had used vape products—and got it from a parent.
“E-cigarette vapor is not vapor at all,” Babcock told students.
To show this, she compared a spray bottle of water to an aerosol hairspray.
Water can be sprayed in the air, in your hair or mouth, on the table, and not leave behind a residue, she said. She held up the can of hairspray and asked the students if they would want her to spray it in her mouth.
“No, because I don’t want all those chemicals in my body,” she said. “There’s residue, all of those chemicals have to go somewhere.”
Next, she asked the students to count to three with her. 1-2-3 is how long it takes just one puff from a vape to enter your blood stream, she explained.
Ten seconds is how long it will take the nicotine to reach their brain, she added.
Sixth-grader Jewelia Monarrez said Babcock’s presentation changed how she felt about vaping.
“It can ruin friendships. I used to think vaping got you in with the cool kids, but it makes you someone that people don’t want to hang around with,” she said.
Sixth-grade computer teacher Jennifer Bruno said she is glad her students are hearing the message about vaping.
She is aware of the statistic of middle-school aged students using vape products, but said she isn’t seeing it directly, isn’t sure how kids are getting access to them. Bruno added that part of the problem is students thinking more students are using than they actually are, so they see it as no big deal.
“I think it’s extremely important for them to see the reality of what’s in Juul pods (vape manufacturer) and e-cigarettes,” she said. “They’re at such a critical age, they just want to fit in with everyone else.”
