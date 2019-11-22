The Suncoast Credit Union is partnering with the Charlotte Local Education Foundation to offer three high school students $2,000 scholarships.
High school students who will graduate in 2020 can apply beginning Dec. 1.
Applications can be found online at charlotteschoolfoundation.org.
Applications will be accepted until March 27, 2020.
In other education news...
The Peace River Harvard Club honored Robert W. Johnson, a Port Charlotte High School teacher with this year's Distinguished Teacher Award.
The club has been honoring teachers in the Charlotte County School District for the past 12 years.
President of the club Joseph W. Rezek presented a monetary award and plaque to Johnson at Rezek's home Nov. 10.
The reception was attended by local Harvard alumni, past recipients, and school district officials.
Previous recipients include: Eric Bishop, PCHS; Bonnie Powell, LBHS; Patrick Keegan, CHS; Jenee Mora, LBHS; Michael Fullington, PCHS; Diane Benson, CHS; Lisa Branno-
Penwell, PCHS; Laura Meyer, The Academy; Susan Haynes, CHS; Susan Chabot, LBHS, Rebecca Greenwood, The Academy, and this year’s winner: Robert W. Johnson, PCHS.
The Peace River Harvard Club meets monthly and is open to anyone with Harvard education experience. For more information, contact lakesuzy@centurylink.net.
Email: brianna.kwasnik@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.