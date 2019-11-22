The Suncoast Credit Union is partnering with the Charlotte Local Education Foundation to offer three high school students $2,000 scholarships. 

High school students who will graduate in 2020 can apply beginning Dec. 1. 

Applications can be found online at charlotteschoolfoundation.org.

Applications will be accepted until March 27, 2020.

In other education news...

The Peace River Harvard Club honored Robert W. Johnson, a Port Charlotte High School teacher with this year's Distinguished Teacher Award.

The club has been honoring teachers in the Charlotte County School District for the past 12 years.  

President of the club Joseph W. Rezek presented a monetary award and plaque to Johnson at Rezek's home Nov. 10. 
 
The reception was attended by local Harvard alumni, past recipients, and school district officials.
 
Previous recipients include: Eric Bishop, PCHS; Bonnie Powell, LBHS; Patrick Keegan, CHS; Jenee Mora, LBHS; Michael Fullington, PCHS; Diane Benson, CHS; Lisa Branno-
Penwell, PCHS; Laura Meyer, The Academy; Susan Haynes, CHS; Susan Chabot, LBHS, Rebecca Greenwood, The Academy, and this year’s winner: Robert W. Johnson, PCHS.
 
The Peace River Harvard Club meets monthly and is open to anyone with Harvard education experience. For more information, contact lakesuzy@centurylink.net.
 
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments