PORT CHARLOTTE — A screening of the film “Resilience: The Biology of Stress & Science of Hope,” talking about the affects toxic stress has on the body, will be shown today at 2:30 p.m. at the Mid-County Regional Library.
The film explains that toxic stress can trigger hormones that adversely affect the brains and bodies of children, putting them at a greater risk for disease, homelessness, prison time, and an early death.
The film features experts in pediatrics, education, and social welfare to break cycles of violence, addiction, and disease.
After the viewing there will be a question and answer session with local professionals.
The event is free, but registration is required.
To register, contact Jennifer S. Sexton at the Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County, at 941-624-7200, ext. 7279, or Jennifer.Sexton@flhealth.gov.
The Mid-County Regional Library is at 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., in Port Charlotte.
Do you have time to help a student?
The Homeless Student Gap Fund is looking for student mentors for the upcoming year.
Mentors will receive training sessions and a manual at no cost, learn valuable mentor skills, learn strategies for working with at-risk students and students with disabilities, and explore techniques for engaging students and families. Upon completing the training sessions, you will become a certified Check and Connect mentor.
Training sessions are offered Sept. 24 and Sept. 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., or Jan. 14 and Jan. 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Training will be held at the Gayler Professional Development Center, 22362 Hancock Ave., in Port Charlotte.
To register or for more information, contact Nancy Cwynar at Ncwynar@gapfund.org.
Gettel help with school supplies
Gettel of Charlotte County helped to raise money for school supplies for Charlotte High School in Punta Gorda. They set up collection tables in all five of their new car stores throughout the county.
Smugglers’ Enterprises, Inc. also presented a $1,000 check to the high school to buy needed supplies.
Email: brianna.kwasnik@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.