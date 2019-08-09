By BRIANNA KWASNIK

The Lifelong Learning Institute will continue its summer documentary series with a showing of “Before the Flood” at 10 a.m. Tuesday, followed by an audience discussion.

The film, featuring actor Leonardo DiCaprio as a United Nations Messenger of Peace, addresses climate change.

The documentary will be shown in Building 0 Room 117 at the Florida SouthWestern State College Charlotte Campus, 26300 Airport Road in Punta Gorda. Beverages and popcorn will be provided.

Tickets for the event cost $10 and registration can be done online at lifelonglearning-charlotte.org.

In other education news

Charlotte State Bank & Trust customers and staff across six locations helped Charlotte County kids get ready for school.

Through various collections, customers and staff helped fill two vehicles with school supplies for the Charlotte Local Education Foundation annual school supply drive.

“Charlotte County Public Schools is home to almost 15,000 students, and so many of the students we serve come from low-income families,” said CLEF Executive Director Sara Wierhake.

“These families struggle to purchase everyday needs and this includes school supplies. We want our students to be prepared from day one for the upcoming academic year. We count on volunteers and supporters like Charlotte State Bank & Trust to help meet this need in our community.”

The bank also presented CLEF with a $235 check to purchase more school supplies for students in need.

CLEF accepts monetary donations year-rounds or school supplies. To donate by mail, checks should be made payable to CLEF, with “school supplies” noted on the memo line, and mailed to the Charlotte Local Education Foundation, 18150 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte, FL 33948. Donations also may be made at the CLEF website, https://charlotteschoolfoundation.org.

