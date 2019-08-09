By BRIANNA KWASNIK
Staff Writer
The Lifelong Learning Institute will continue its summer documentary series with a showing of “Before the Flood” at 10 a.m. Tuesday, followed by an audience discussion.
The film, featuring actor Leonardo DiCaprio as a United Nations Messenger of Peace, addresses climate change.
The documentary will be shown in Building 0 Room 117 at the Florida SouthWestern State College Charlotte Campus, 26300 Airport Road in Punta Gorda. Beverages and popcorn will be provided.
Tickets for the event cost $10 and registration can be done online at lifelonglearning-charlotte.org.
In other education news
Charlotte State Bank & Trust customers and staff across six locations helped Charlotte County kids get ready for school.
Through various collections, customers and staff helped fill two vehicles with school supplies for the Charlotte Local Education Foundation annual school supply drive.
“Charlotte County Public Schools is home to almost 15,000 students, and so many of the students we serve come from low-income families,” said CLEF Executive Director Sara Wierhake.
“These families struggle to purchase everyday needs and this includes school supplies. We want our students to be prepared from day one for the upcoming academic year. We count on volunteers and supporters like Charlotte State Bank & Trust to help meet this need in our community.”
The bank also presented CLEF with a $235 check to purchase more school supplies for students in need.
CLEF accepts monetary donations year-rounds or school supplies. To donate by mail, checks should be made payable to CLEF, with “school supplies” noted on the memo line, and mailed to the Charlotte Local Education Foundation, 18150 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte, FL 33948. Donations also may be made at the CLEF website, https://charlotteschoolfoundation.org.
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.