Donate formal dresses to Project Graduation fundraiser

Charlotte High School may not be able to hold a traditional prom, but students plan to celebrate nonetheless. Charlotte High School 2021 Project Graduation Committee has decided to provide for kids in need of formal wear with a fundraiser dress sale.
Committee volunteer Sharon Pressley was ecstatic to bring the dress sale back, after having successful fundraisers in years prior.
"Many girls this year cannot afford a $200 gown," said Pressley. "Since other groups are putting on their own proms, we thought we'd help."
Pressley is aware individual groups not affiliated with Charlotte High plan to hold their own safe events. With the dress sale, Pressley feels she is able to return a sense of normalcy to the high school experience while raising funds for the students expected to graduate.
"I've been all over the county collecting dresses," she said.
So far, Pressley has received 28 donated dresses, and even a few tuxes.
"If you have formal wear that is taking up space in your closet, please consider donating to our cause," said Pressley.
The funds raised will benefit Charlotte High School Project Graduation, traditionally an all-night, alcohol-free, drug-free celebration held on graduation night, in partnership with the Harbor Heights Peace River Rotary Club.
Pressley doesn't know what to expect for Project Graduation this year. However, if Pressley finds there are leftover formal pieces, she'll be holding onto them for next year.
The dress sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 27 at Ridge Harbor Club House, 30337 Cedar Road, Punta Gorda. Dresses will be sold for $20. Purchases are to be made by cash only. Dressing rooms will be provided.
For more information or to donate a dress, contact Sharon Pressley at sharonpressley@gmail.com. Items can be donated up until March 25.
