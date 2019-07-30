Walmart and The Salvation Army are working together to ensure students in Charlotte County have everything they need to go back to school.
Walmart will hold two "Stuff the Bus" events from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Shoppers at the Walmarts at 19100 Murdock Circle and 5001 Taylor Road will receive a list of supplies that are needed. Shoppers can purchase items and drop them off in Salvation Army collection bins inside the stores.
Tax-free shopping on school supplies starts Friday and lasts until Tuesday. Tax-exempt items include supplies under $15, which includes items like binders, folders, pens, highlighters, glue, etc. For a full list of qualifying items, visit floridarevenue.com/backtoschool.
The "Stuff the Bus" campaign is a nationwide initiative, and Charlotte County's is one of almost 3,000 similar events happening at Walmart stores across the country.
Port Charlotte Town Center mall is also holding an ongoing "Stuff the Bus" campaign to collect school supplies for local students through Saturday.
All donations made will remain in the community and will help The Salvation Army provide supplies to support local children in need.
