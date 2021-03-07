East Elementary School has introduced its students to a new class concept called the "Maker Lab," to inspire interest in 21st century careers at a young age.
Here, students are learning to code, program robots, use 3D printers and bring core curriculum concepts to life.
East Elementary Principal Lori Carr was inspired by a journal article published in California on a similar school program. From there, she handed the concept to teacher Amber LaSanska. With the help of the Punta Gorda Kiwanis Club, the lab came to fruition.
"We've been piloting this program since last August," LaSanska said. "There's something for every kid."
The Maker Lab features multiple stations that each focus on art, building, coding and robotics.
The older students gravitated towards the technology-driven projects.
At "Coding Corner,'" students have learned how to program and deconstruct the way computer systems operate. At "Robotics Row," they have been able to apply these skills to to maneuver small robots.
"Soon, we will have our robotics Olympics," LaSanska said.
LaSanska said there is an interest among students to work in unique and advanced fields in the future.
"Now they know they can be a programmer or a video game creator."
Students are encouraged to learn by creativity, collaboration, communication and critical thinking, what LaSanska referred to as the framework of the lab. She believes the lab allows for kids to experience real world connections between the curriculum, their learning daily and the projects they come up with.
"My youngest students don't even realize they're working, but their play takes problem-solving skills."
LaSanska has seen vast improvement in her students since the lab was implemented.
"I had a student who, at the beginning was overwhelmed, but now he's a star student. He knows giving up is not acceptable."
LaSanksa said the students owe thanks to the Kiwanis Club for making the lab possible. The students made key chains for each of the club members using the lab's 3D printer to show their appreciation.
Kiwanis Club member Frank Desguin was happy to help.
"The lab is a very unique and exciting project," Desguin said. "They've got an amazing setup."
LaSanksa is ecstatic to see what's to come from the next generation of innovators.
