The Mid-County Regional Library in Port Charlotte will hold a back-to-school scavenger hunt from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday.
The program is designed to help students learn about the resources available to them at the library. Grades K-12 are invited to complete activities to get them comfortable with using the library resources and earn free school supplies.
No registration is required. The library is located at 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd. For more information, call 941-613-3170.
The Punta Gorda Garden Club announced the recipients of its 2019 Higher Education scholarships: Madeline Odenweller, Zoe Ortiz, Kasey Martin, Austin Wise, Molly Dillon and Faith Price. Funding for the scholarships was raised through the club’s annual Holly Days Home Tour.
Charlotte State Bank and Trust Portfolio Manager Samuel Kiburz presented the Charlotte County Jazz Society with a $1,000 check to support its initiatives. The Jazz Society is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and promoting jazz music. The Jazz Society hosts concerts from October through April each year.
