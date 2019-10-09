You can help a local teacher fund hands-on learning projects in their classrooms.
Teachers often reach into their own pockets to offer their students what they believe they need to be successful.
For teachers living on a limited budget, this can be a hit on their pocketbooks.
Many teachers across the country have turned to the fundraising site donorschoose.org to raise money for various projects, or items like pencils or even books for their classroom.
To search local fundraising efforts, you can visit donorschoose.org and enter a specific topic or school, along with your zip code.
A recent search for 'Charlotte County, Florida' yielded 21 results.
In other education news...
• The Port Charlotte High School marching band is trying to raise money so they can go to New York City.
The band will hold a painting fundraiser Sunday from 5 -7 p.m. at Bisque IT Studio, 1931 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte.
Guests will make a Halloween-themed painting.
Registration is required and costs $35.
Registration can be done online at bisqueitstudio.com/calendar or by calling 941-624-5955.
• The #115 Masonic Lodge in Punta Gorda recently 'adopted' Meadow Park Elementary School teacher Sandra Meyer.
Meyer teaches second and third grade Exceptional Student Education (ESE) kids.
According to a press release, The Masonic Lodge chose Meyer, because she was raised and educated locally and chose to come back and teach here.
Meyer was gifted a check from the Lodge Master David Summers and a basket of supplies to use in her classroom at a special ceremony held last Thursday.
