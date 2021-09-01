Florida’s education secretary has told the Sarasota County School District he intends to launch an investigation into its newly adopted mask policies, and withhold School Board salaries.
Richard Corcoran, secretary of the Florida Department of Education, sent three nearly identical letters Friday to school districts in Sarasota, Orange and Hillsborough counties.
Corcoran wrote the school districts, saying “recent reports in the media” show their school boards approved mandatory mask policies that defy a rule issued by Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees on Aug. 6. The rule requires that local school districts allow parents to decide if students should wear a face mask in school.
Sarasota County’s mask mandate, approved Aug. 21 by a 3-2 vote of the board, only allows students to opt out of mask wearing if their doctor has filled out a district form stating a specific medical reason. The three board members who voted on it said they were obligated to protect students and staff members from the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the county. They added a provision sunsetting the mandate if numbers go down. Schools began enforcing it Monday.
Corcoran threatened to withhold state funding for the districts “in an amount equal to the salaries of all school board members” and other sanctions.
The Florida Department of Education has withheld the monthly school board member salaries in Alachua and Broward counties.
Corcoran’s letter demanded a response about how the district is complying by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
“I can confirm our attorney is currently working on a response to the FDOE letter from Commissioner Corcoran,” said Kelsey Whealy, spokesperson for the Sarasota County School District on Wednesday afternoon.
“Parents have a fundamental right to direct the upbringing, education and care of their minor children,” Corcoran at the end of his letter. “The Department of Education will protect that right.”
Last week, Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order banning school districts from mandating masks unlawful and ordered the Department of Education to cease enforcement.
Gov. DeSantis has said he intends to appeal the decision.
“I think it’s very serious, this investigation on our recent mask policy,” said School Board member Karen Rose, who, along with Bridget Ziegler voted against the mandate.
“We received the letter after the judges’ ruling on the mask mandate. We’ve discussed this with the attorney who responded to DOE today,” Rose said.
“I would like to have tackled mitigation strategies in a united way with the Florida DOE, and I am also very interested to learn the number of students who are not being educated due to noncompliance,” she said.
Whealy said the attorney’s response letter would be available to the public Thursday afternoon.
