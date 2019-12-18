PORT CHARLOTTE— Students at Neil Armstrong Elementary School who read the most books were awarded with a “golden ticket.”

The Polar Express will be shown school-wide. Those with a golden ticket will get to make ornaments and decorate cookies.

Thirty-eight students received golden tickets.

Students are encouraged to wear their pajamas for the movie.

Principal Angie Taillon delivered the golden tickets along with paraprofessional Jeff Webster, who was dressed as a conductor.

Students also received a sticker that said, “My principal is proud of me,” and if they read five more books, they will get a free pass to Sky Zone, a trampoline park.

