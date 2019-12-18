PORT CHARLOTTE— Students at Neil Armstrong Elementary School who read the most books were awarded with a “golden ticket.”
The Polar Express will be shown school-wide. Those with a golden ticket will get to make ornaments and decorate cookies.
Thirty-eight students received golden tickets.
Students are encouraged to wear their pajamas for the movie.
Principal Angie Taillon delivered the golden tickets along with paraprofessional Jeff Webster, who was dressed as a conductor.
Students also received a sticker that said, “My principal is proud of me,” and if they read five more books, they will get a free pass to Sky Zone, a trampoline park.
SUN PHOTOs BY BRIANNA KWASNIK
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.