Port Charlotte High School was on lockdown Monday morning, but only for a short time.
Suspicious activity among students was reported by other students, and the school was placed on the lockdown for 10 minutes around 11 a.m.
“Local law enforcement investigated an alleged report of a weapon on campus,” PCHS said in a statement to parents. “The situation was thoroughly investigated and the lockdown has been lifted.”
The students were questioned and the situation was "sorted out," a district spokesperson said.
