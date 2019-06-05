Interested in attending Florida SouthWestern State College in the fall?
The college will be hosting multiple "instant decision days" throughout June at their Charlotte and Lee campuses.
Prospective students who complete an admissions application at the event will have their application fee waived. Guests can submit transcripts, residency and financial aid documents, schedule testing or orientation dates, and meet with an academic adviser.
Already been accepted? You can learn more about enrollment, adaptive services, registration, and different ways to pay for classes.
Experts will be available between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Attendees are asked to bring photo ID, residency form and supporting documents, transcripts from high school and any prior college, and documents needed for financial aid application.
