PORT CHARLOTTE — What came out of Dylan Smith’s backyard shocked his Port Charlotte family.
They expected a cabbage, but they didn’t know how big it would be.
It was so remarkable that Smith, 9, recently won $1,000 for the vegetable, which weighed a whopping 12.8 pounds.
Smith, a fourth grader at Liberty Elementary School, received information about the National Bonnie Plants Cabbage Program from school last school year, and began with a small starter plant.
His mom Julie Brady said he was interested to see what would happen with the plant.
“We didn’t expect it to get as large as it did,” Brady said. “We didn’t think we had a fighting chance.”
Brady and her son looked at past winners of the contest and how large their plants had gotten, but didn’t think theirs had compared.
Winners are randomly selected by Florida’s Agriculture Department.
The Cabbage Program became a national competition in 2002, and one winner is chosen from each of the participating states. Winners receive a $1,000 scholarship toward their education. The cabbages provided for the third grade program are “O.S. Cross” cabbages. It’s a variety known for producing giant, oversized heads.
According to information about the program, that makes the process even more exciting for kids.
Brady said she and her son didn’t have any special tricks to grow such a large vegetable. All they did was continuously transpose the plant as it outgrew its pot. At one point, caterpillars took a liking to the plant, so they added Sevin, an insecticide, to the soil to help with the problem. On a daily basis, they would have to check on the plant and pick the caterpillars off.
Before the cabbage, the family only had an aloe and pineapple plant in their garden.
After submitting the weight of the cabbage to the contest, the family used it to make a meal of corned beef and cabbage.
Dylan didn’t really care for it, Brady said. Though he does like other vegetables, including corn, broccoli with cheese, celery and cauliflower.
“He likes coleslaw, I guess we probably should have done coleslaw,” Brady said.
What was left over of the crop, Dylan’s grandma shared with neighbors in her apartment complex.
In school, Brady said her son enjoys math and science.
He is really interested in rocks and gems, so Brady believes he might grow up to become a paleontologist or gemologist.
For more information about the Bonnie Plants Third Grade Cabbage Program and to see pictures of past winners visit: bonniecabbageprogram.com
