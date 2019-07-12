Community events around the Charlotte County are helping parents, students and teachers get ready to go back to school.
For the teachers
Walmart in Murdock, at 19100 Murdock Circle, is holding a teacher appreciation event today. The first 300 teachers will receive a goodie bag with items from Crayola, 3M, Bic, Fiskars, etc. Teachers are asked to bring their teacher ID or email address to receive the bag.
School supplies for families
Families can register for the Back-to-School Registration for School Supplies through The Salvation Army through Friday, Aug. 2. Registration must be done in-person. Adults must provide a Charlotte County photo ID and birth certificates for all school-aged children.
They are always accepting donations: notebooks, pencils, backpacks, crayons, rulers, filler paper, markers, pens, scissors, glue, erasers, etc.
Distribution of supplies will take place Thursday, Aug. 8, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Salvation Army Chapel.
The Salvation Army is at 2120 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte, and is open from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Backpacks, supplies, and health
Charlotte County's annual Back to School Bash will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Port Charlotte Beach Park Recreation Center, 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte.
The first 350 kids in kindergarten through fifth grade, and the first 150 kids in grades six through 12th, will receive a backpack containing all school district-required supplies for the school year.
Free vision and hearing screening will be provided along with food and beverages. Families can receive information from community organizations, including: United Way of Charlotte County and the Florida Department of Health.
For more information, call 941-627-1628 or email Leah Williams at leah.williams@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Resources and supplies
The Charlotte County Public Information Office and CC-TV will be doing outreach to residents at a Back to School Resource Fair at 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 4 at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 2036 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte.
They will be giving away school supplies and backpacks. Licensed barbers will be present to provide free haircuts. Lightly used clothing will also be available.
Registration is required for backpacks. To register, call 941-629-1333.
In other education news...
The Charlotte Local Education Foundation received a $15,000 grant from AT&T to support its Take Stock in Children Program.
The program is a multiyear scholarship program which pairs students up with a mentor in the community. The mentorship program ensures students have the skills and support they need to transition from high school to college or vocational training.
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
