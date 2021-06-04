The Charlotte Local Education Foundation announced its three high school 2021 graduating scholarship recipients.
CLEF partnered with Suncoast Credit Union to offer three $2,000 scholarships.
The recipients are Abigail Chung of Charlotte High School, Michael Lauture of Port Charlotte High School and Leah Niles of Lemon Bay High School.
According to CLEF, a $116,000 investment in scholarships by the Tampa-based credit union’s foundation has allowed for the class of 2021 high school graduates to apply for financial support and continue their education in Suncoast Credit Union’s 21-county service territory.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with Suncoast Credit Union on this project to help advance literacy initiatives for students in Charlotte County,” said Sara Weirhake, executive director of Charlotte Local Education Foundation. “They truly care about education and making a lasting impact. We are so grateful to have such a dedicated community champion.”
Young artist earns Sea Grape Gallery scholarship
Lemon Bay High School graduate Anabel Dent was announced as the Sea Grape Gallery 2021 scholarship recipient.
According to the gallery, Anabel has been drawing and painting since a young age, but currently focuses her talent on 2-dimensional art and 3-dimensional sculpture pieces. Her work is inspired by her passions for the environment. She has also explored how to represent her experiences being of Filipino and Romanian descent.
“I focus a majority of my work on the journey of outer-body experiences, representing the external and internal feelings of these experiences,” Anabel said in a recent release.
Anabel plants to double major in art and business at the University of Florida beginning this fall.
Her 2-D and 3-D artwork will be displayed at the gallery through the rest of June.
In addition, Sea Grape Gallery will be hosting a reception for Anabel from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. June 17 at the Gallery. The public is invited. Sea Grape Gallery is located at 113 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, and can be reached at 941-575-1718.
Anabel’s art and the artwork of all Sea Grape Gallery artists can also be viewed at www.seagrapegallery.com.
Democratic Women’s Club scholarships go to...
The Democratic Women’s Club of Charlotte County announced the recipients of the Betty Gissendanner and Bob Taylor Memorial Scholarship awards this year.
According to the DWC, The Betty Gissendanner Memorial Scholarship is awarded annually to young women who are graduating from high school in Charlotte County and are registered or preregistered as Democrats. They are chosen based on the characteristics that illustrate the values that reflected Betty’s values as a Charlotte County Democrat.
The recipient of the $1,000 Betty Gissendanner Memorial Scholarship is MaKenzie Carter of Charlotte High School.
As a first-generation college student, MaKenzie plans to study either behavioral neuroscience or environmental science at Wellesley College in Massachusetts. With her, she carries accomplishments from her high school career, including her success as a K-8 basketball team coach and experience as an AP calculus teaching assistant.
Due to generous memorial donations in memory of long-time Democratic Women’s Club supporter, Bob Taylor, who passed away last year, the club was also able to give an additional $1,000 scholarship in his memory.
The recipient of the DWC’s Bob Taylor Memorial Scholarship is Talon Bottenfield of Lemon Bay High School.
Talon pursued leadership roles in extracurricular activities, totaled 200 hours of community service and worked part-time on top of her rigorous academic agenda. With her scholarship, Talon plans to study environmental science at the University of South Florida, according to the DWC.
College news
Alexis Assha, of Punta Gorda, was named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List at Berry College in Georgia.
Joseph Joyce, of North Port, was one of 640 students named on Minnesota’s Hamline University College of Liberal Arts Dean’s List.
Brandon Harm, of Englewood, has been named to the Southeast Missouri State University Dean’s List for academic achievement.
The University of Mount Union in Ohio has announced that Trace Allshouse of Punta Gorda was one of the 644 student to make the Dean’s List.
North Port scholar Hannah VanKersen completed the requirements for a degree from Trine University in Indiana at the end of the Spring 2021 semester, earning her degree in criminal justice.
