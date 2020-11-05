Congratulations to the Florida SouthWestern Collegiate High School students of the month. The following were selected by faculty as the September Students of the Month: Freshman Sophia Clancy, Sophomore Hunter Ingram, Junior Alicia Longo and Senior Amy Enberg.
“Throughout the month of September, these students consistently displayed our school’s core values — what we refer to as showing us their “Buc PRIDE (Passion, Respect, Integrity, Determination, Excellence),” said Principal Michelle Wier.
Suncoast Credit Union donates to Rookie Teacher of the Year
Suncoast Credit Union donated $1,000 to the 2020 Rookie Teacher of the Year Award Winner, Amy Wuthrich of DeSoto High School.
Suncoast Credit Union Scholars in 2021
The Suncoast Schools Credit Union Foundation is partnering with the DeSoto County Education Foundation to offer two of $2,000 scholarship awards to high school graduates in the Class of 2021. Class of 2021 high school graduates in Suncoast Credit Union’s 21-county service territory have the opportunity to apply for financial support to continue their education, thanks to a $116,000 investment in scholarships by the Tampa-based credit union’s Foundation.
Applications will be open January 1, 2021 and are available at the DCEF website desotoeducation foundation.com/impact/scholarships.
“We believe the best way we can build better communities is by investing in education and health-related initiatives for children,” said Cindy Helton, Executive Director of the Suncoast Credit Union Foundation. “Through the Suncoast Credit Union Scholars program, we have the opportunity to invest in individual human potential, which is particularly rewarding.”
Coons performs maintenance on Navy Destoyer
Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Gage Coons, from Port Charlotte, Fla., performs maintenance on a seawater hand wheel in a main machinery room aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). McCain is assigned to Destroyer Squadron Fifteen (DESRON 15), the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.
Blessing of the officers
Fr. Phil Scheff, School Chaplain at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School, delivered God’s blessings to local law enforcement officers at the church recently. In attendance was Charlotte County’s Sheriff Prummel with his command staff and other deputies as well as Trooper Heinlein from the Florida State Police. Meliquor Jean, our School President, and Maya Ramdhan, Vice President, presented the sheriff with over 300 cards to share with all the county deputies. The students were able to participate in the prayer service virtually through video conferencing in their classrooms.
Street Cleanup
Members of the Punta Gorda Kiwanis Club and Charlotte High School Key Club members participate in their periodic Aqui Esta cleanup.
College news
William Mckenzie, of Port Charlotte, Florida joins the thousands of alumni who proudly wear The Citadel ring. Mckenzie is a member of the The Citadel military college in South Carolina class of 2021.
Kacyn Shirley, of Port Charlotte, was named Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athlete for women’s basketball at Graceland University in Iowa.
