Aspiring scholars and local students alike are seizing the day, whether that's with good grades or scholarship applications. Current and upcoming college students in Charlotte County have earned the opportunity to receive financial support in their academic endeavors while high school students across the county have given others a run for their money. It's time for a roundup on the good news happening in our local schools.
CHS Mock Trial Team takes gold
The 35th Charlotte County Public Schools High School Mock Trial Competition was held virtually on March 5 with assistance of the Charlotte County Bar Association.
Congratulations to the 2021 Mock Trial Champion team, the Charlotte High Mock Trial Team. Members Anna Briscoe, Roxana Manta, Emma Buck, Tristan Obando, Emma Giordano, Hannah Richardson, Olivia Harper, Michael Roy, Enzo Laurenti, Danyel Yurkovitch and Samantha Mahler are the reining champions.
The Charlotte High Mock Trial Team is coached by David Riley, and Steven S. Leskovich and Stephanie Powers as Attorney Coaches.
Next up, Charlotte High School's team will represent Charlotte County at the 20th Judicial Court High School Mock Trial Competition on March 26-27, during a virtual competition hosted by the Charlotte County Public Schools and the Charlotte County Bar Association.
Congratulations to the runner-up team, the FSW Collegiate High, with members Ashleigh Dilger, Aiden Kelley, Jade Eisenhaur, Riley Kelley, Ayrn Francis, Justis Sisk, Barbara Habas, Kylie Stephens, Travis Hicks, Andrew Vasile, Melissa Ho and Areyel Yurkovitch. The FSW team is coached by Teresa Palmer with Deana Sisk as attorney coach.
FSW's mock trial team were last year's competition champions, but Charlotte High's team took back the title.
PCHS grad on dean's list
William McKenzie of Port Charlotte was one of 1,400 cadets and students to make the dean's list after showing academic excellence in the Fall of 2020. McKenzie has been recognized on behalf of the Citadel, based in Charleston, North Carolina.
Noah Neitlich of Osprey and Armando Fontana of Arcadia were also recognized as two local cadets and students to make the list.
The dean's list is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no incomplete grade and no grade below C for work in a semester.
Garden Club extends scholarship deadline
The Punta Gorda Garden Club has extended the Higher Education Scholarships for graduating seniors, current college students, home school students, graduate students and previous Garden Club scholarship winners. With COVID-19 related delays, the scholarship will remain open to applicants until April 15.
Over the past five years, the Garden Club has awarded $69,000 in scholarship awards.
"There are many deserving students in your reading area who could benefit from this financial assistance during these difficult times," said PGGC Publicity Chair Betsy Foster.
Applications are available in most high school counseling offices or at pggc.org.
Degree debt-free at FSW
Speaking of scholarships, the Florida SouthWestern State College 2021-2022 scholarship application is now open for new and current students.
FSW offers federal and state scholarships and grants as well as Institutional and Presidential Scholarships, which has allowed for 70 percent of the student body to graduate debt free.
"The highest award amount is $10,000, which means students who receive that award would receive $2,500 per semester, which more than covers the cost of attendance for a two-year program," said Amber McCown, director of FSW Admissions. "We also have shorter-term scholarships for students who have prior college credit to encourage degree completion.”
The first round of scholarships will be awarded on March 26. For more information, visit FSW.edu/financialaid/scholarships.
Scholarship opportunity
The Punta Gorda/Port Charlotte branch of the American Association of University Women has also continued to offer scholarships to women in Charlotte County whose education path may have been interrupted.
"Since 1977, we have given 93 scholarships to 74 women," said Publicity Chairperson Bonnie Verminski. "Some women who have received the scholarships said they wanted to further their education to be good role models for their kids."
With AAUW's success in promoting equity and education for women, Verminski pointed out many of the scholarship recipients have gone on to complete degrees in many fields including nursing, teaching, law and physical therapy.
AAUW experienced limitations in fundraising with the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, but the group was still able to raise $5,000 for the scholarship fund.
Verminski noted this year's funds included a $2,000 donation from Lifelong Learning Institute.
Three scholarships are currently available to applicants, one for $2,000 and two for $1,500 each.
Applications are available in most local community college and university financial aid offices. For more information or to request an application, call Kathleen Campanirio at 508-878-9160. The application deadline is April 16.
