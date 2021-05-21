The Charlotte County Computer Group Corporation has chosen three local high school graduates as recipients of their bi-annual scholarships.
The CCCGC scholarships are intended to assist students who plan to further their careers in computer science and IT.
According to the CCCGC, the 2021 recipients are:
Charlotte High School student Cody Davis, who hopes to attend Florida State University, plans to pursue a degree in computer science eventually a career in software engineering as an aspiring developer and future entrepreneur. Throughout his high school years, he helped the school’s administration as a student assistant to the school’s bookkeeper. He has demonstrated particular skills in Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator as well as having built a computer from modular parts.
Lemon Bay High School student Dat Thanh Tran hopes to attend the State College of Florida to pursue a degree in computer and information sciences focusing in software engineering. Dat is a first-generation American having come from Vietnam. His primary goal through high school was learning the new culture and language.
Port Charlotte High School student Lowell Pioquinto hopes to attend George Institute of Technology in Atlanta with a special focus on cybersecurity and coding sequences. He also hopes to pursue graduate studies in computer science. Coming from a highly medical family, his goals revolve around the medical and computer sciences. He hopes to one day share his knowledge and experiences in the Philippines, his family’s place of origin.
Another local scholar makes Dean’s Honor Roll
Ashlyn Richardson of North Port made Abilene Christian University Spring 2021 Dean’s Honor Roll.
Richardson, a senior majoring in psychology, was one of nearly 1,200 students at ACU in Texas to have made the Dean’s Honor Roll, with a grade-point average of 3.6 or higher.
Local scholars on Southern New Hampshire University President’s List
Southern New Hampshire University announced the Winter 2021 President’s List, with full-time students who have achieved a grade-point average of 3.7. Local scholars who made the list are as follows:
• Tonya Crenshaw of Venice
• Jamey Brodak of Fort Charlotte
• Joseph Sargent of Port Charlotte
• Roy Martinez of Port Charlotte
• Eufemia Knowlton of Port Charlotte
• Marilyn Wild of Nokomis
• Nicola Pietripaoli of North Port
• David Silva of Port Charlotte
• Robert Rowe of Venice
• Selah Grenewood of Punta Gorda
• Abby Ureste of Lake Suzy
