Kids aged 1 to 18 in Charlotte County can receive free lunch over the summer through Champ’s on Wheels (The C.O.W).
The C.O.W will be on the road from June 5 through Aug. 2, excluding July 4 and 5.
No sign ups are necessary.
Stops include:
• Port Charlotte Library, at the Cultural Center of Charlotte County, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte: 11:30 a.m. to noon Tuesdays-Fridays
• Mid-County Library, at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Forrest Nelson Boulevard in Port Charlotte: 11:30 a.m. to noon Mondays
• Hampton Point Apartment Homes, near buildings 11 and 12, 2511 Luther Road, Punta Gorda: 12:30 to 1 p.m. Mondays-Fridays
The C.O.W. operates as part of the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program. All meals must be consumed on premises.
For more information, call 941-575-5400, ext. 111 or visit yourcharlotteschools.net/Page/23320.
With the exception of July 4, students can receive free meals at the following locations with an older sibling or parental supervision:
• Baker Pre-K Center, 311 E. Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda: June 3- Aug. 9. Breakfast: 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.; lunch: 11 a.m. to noon
• Charlotte Harbor School, 22450 Hancock Ave., Port Charlotte: June 5- Aug. 2, excluding Fridays. Breakfast: 7:45 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.; lunch: 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
• Liberty Elementary, 370 Atwater St., Port Charlotte: June 5- Aug. 2. Breakfast: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.; lunch: 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
• L.A. Ainger Middle, 245 Cougar Way, Rotonda West: June 5- Aug. 2. No breakfast. Lunch: 11:05 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
• Port Charlotte High, 18200 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte: June 5- Aug. 2. Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m.; lunch: 11 a.m. to noon
• Neil Armstrong Elementary, 22100 Breezeswept Ave., Port Charlotte: June 5- Aug. 2. Breakfast: 8:15 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.; lunch: 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
In other education news ...Lemon Bay High School students Allison Deal and Lorrie Konopasek, and Port Charlotte High School student Kariia Rodriguez were awarded this year’s Charlotte County Jazz Scholarships.
Deal was awarded $2,000 and Konopasek and Rodriguez were awarded $1,000 each.
Port Charlotte High School graduate Nick Asselin was awarded a Kiwanis Foundation Scholarship endowed by Charlotte State Bank & Trust.
“Many Charlotte County families struggle to make ends meet and without scholarships, many hardworking students would not be able to attend college,” said Charlotte State Bank & Trust President Craig DeYoung.
“We are delighted to be joining with other area businesses and individuals in funding an endowed scholarship in 2019 for a student in need,” he said.
Asselin will attend Florida Southwestern State College in the fall. After he earns his associate’s degree, he plans to transfer to Florida Gulf Coast University and major in journalism.
