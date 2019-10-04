Dr. Pepe

PUNTA GORDA — Joseph Pepe, administrator with the Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County, will be the guest speaker at the Drug Free Punta Gorda.

Pepe will discuss adverse childhood experience, the potential for teen substance abuse, and building resilience in our children.

The meeting will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Hurricane Charley’s, 300 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda.

Dr. Pepe has made presentations at several statewide conferences on adverse childhood experiences and how that impacts the health and academic achievement of youth.

Executive Director of Drug Free Punta Gorda Chrissie Salazar said, “Abuse, neglect, bullying, witnessing violence and parental drug use or incarceration — all referred to as ACE’s — Adverse Childhood Experiences, can lead to risky behaviors, such as drinking, overeating, smoking, etc. Awareness of these issues can provide adults with a new perspective, considering ‘what happened to you?’ rather than ‘What’s wrong with you?’”

She added that adults can learn to be active listeners to children and offer kindness and encouragement as they approach daily lives and start down a healing road.

Pepe also serves as a professor at Barry University, teaching graduate courses in administration.

The lunch meeting is open to the public. Attendees must purchase their own lunches.

RSVP is required by calling 941-740-4358, or emailing Monica Babcock at monica.babcock@yourcharlotteschools.net.

