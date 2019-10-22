PUNTA GORDA— Students can earn a ticket to the Florida International Air Show held in Punta Gorda during a free STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) workshop.
The workshop Saturday at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda is open to students in grades 7-9 in Charlotte County.
There will be a morning session, held at 9 a.m., and an afternoon session beginning at 1:30 p.m.
The workshop lasts 2.5 hours, and upon completion the student will get a ticket to the air show.
“What an amazing educational opportunity for our Charlotte County 7th, 8th, & 9th grade students to be able to experience such incredible STEM learning experiences in the Museum’s inter-active activity areas,” said district spokesperson Mike Riley.
Students will explore the museum’s interactive activity area, which includes a geographic information system (GIS) equation and flight simulator with hands on experience flying.
Executive Director of the museum Gary Butler said the experience, “is a perfect fit with the Military Heritage Museum’s expanded educational programs. Along with the American Association of University Women, we have created an incredible day of learning and fun for middle school students.”
He added that they will use the museum’s flight simulators, virtual reality exhibits, and veterans who were former pilots that volunteered to mentor the students who sign up for the program.
Each session is limited to 24 students. Students must be accompanied by an adult. One adult can accompany up to five students.
Pre-registration is required and can be done online at militaryheritagemuseum.org
The 2019 International Air Show is from Friday, Nov. 1 through Sunday, Nov. 3 at the Punta Gorda Airport, 26500 Airport Road in Punta Gorda.
