PORT CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte County School District is discussing a policy about students using medical marijuana at school.
The proposed policy allows the student's caregiver to administer the medication in oil, tincture, edibles, capsules or lotion form on school property.
School staff, administrators and nurses would not be permitted to administer the medication.
The new policy was reviewed for the first time by the School Board at a workshop Tuesday.
"It's been a work in progress since the state amendment passed in 2016," said Mike Desjardins, executive director of school support services. He said the new rules are based on a review of policies from 10 to 12 other districts.
The caregiver is permitted to administer the medication on school grounds in a permitted location, then take the medication home with them, the policy reads. The student's medication is not allowed to be stored on campus.
"It appears to be reasonable given the fact that medical cannabis remains illegal under federal law," said Dr. Daniel Smith of Physician Liberate Physician Centers in Port Charlotte about the proposed policy. "The district is not directly administering the cannabis medication but still allowing patients to receive it from their parent (or other caregiver) if needed."
He said the general public still has misconceptions about pediatric patients obtaining their medical marijuana use cards.
“It’s not 15-year-old's coming in to get their weed card, this is people who are usually at their wit's end, who have exhausted all other options [of treatment],” he said.
In Florida, a person must typically be 18 years old to qualify for a medical marijuana card. However, a child could qualify if they have a qualifying medical condition such as cancer, epilepsy, glaucoma, HIV/AIDS, PTSD, ALS, Crohn's disease, Parkinson's disease, or MS.
"Hopefully, this will only affect a small number of patients who would need a dose of cannabis medication during school hours. I believe most will be able to dose their medication before and after school," Smith said.
The proposed policy can be read in its entirety on the district's website, yourcharlotteschools.net. The policy will be voted on at a future board meeting. All board meetings are held in the district office building in Port Charlotte and open to the public. Members of the public are given the opportunity to comment.
