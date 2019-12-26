PUNTA GORDA — The Charlotte High School National Honor Society is holding a 5K to help homeless students.
The Fishbowl Fiesta Family 5K Color Fun Run will take Jan. 11 place on the school's campus, 1250 Cooper St., in Punta Gorda.
National Honor Society Advisor Terri Hughes said Charlotte High has almost 30 homeless students.
"It just breaks my heart," she said. "Since my students are older, they are in the process of being emancipated. They need help with food, clothing, gas cards to get them to work, and lots of emotional support."
She added that school helps with the emotional support aspect, but the kids need tangible things to help them through their difficulties.
Tickets are available online for $25 and includes a T-shirt and pre-race breakfast. Tickets for kids races are $5. The event will also have planned races for crawlers, ages 1-2, 3-4, and 5-6.
Runners can purchase tickets at runsignup.com/Race/FL/PuntaGorda/FishbowlFiestaFamily5KColorFunRun.
After the race, there will be games for children, and "Fiesta Fare" will be available for purchase.
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.