By BRIANNA KWASNIK
Staff Writer
PORT CHARLOTTE — The Pirate Trot 5K and one-mile fun run Aug. 17 raised thousands of dollars for Port Charlotte High School’s cross country team.
Race director and head boys cross country coach Ray Chumbley said racers were fortunate to have had good weather the day of the event. However, as a result of the rain the week leading up to the day of the race, the course had to be altered slightly to avoid an area that was flooded and potentially unsafe for runners.
How many runners participated? 190 racers finished the 5K, and around 20 finished the one-mile fun run, bringing the total number of finishers to over 200, Chumbley said.
Who crossed the finish line the fastest?
Joseph Smith was the fastest male runner, who also runs for North Port High School. The overall female finisher was Heather Butcher, 47, of Nokomis.
Records were broken: Heather Butcher broke the record for fastest female by two minutes, finishing at 19:11.4. Nancy Downs broke the event record for female veterans (70 and over) by over two and a half minutes, crossing the finish line at 29:02.7. According to Chumbley, six other age group records were broken, including both the female and male 50-54 age group records by husband and wife duo Patrick and Lori Vasquez, who also participate in local running and triathlon club Zoomers.
New features: The race was kicked off using a Pirate cannon by the Port Charlotte High School JROTC, and post-race massages were offered by local licensed massage therapists Danielle Andujar and Ben Umbras.
How much money was raised?
Over $6,000 was raised for the Port Charlotte High School boys and girls cross country teams. The money will be used to buy new uniforms and warm-up gear, pay for travel and meal expenses for overnight trips to compete at meets, and purchase equipment such as shade tents and team shirts.
