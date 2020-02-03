Members of the Port Charlotte Sunrise Kiwanis Club and Sunrise Too delivered various school supplies to teachers at Peace River Elementary and Neil Armstrong Elementary on Jan. 23.
Kiwanians recognized the need teachers have at mid-year for additional school supplies and began a school supply drive. With donations from the Club and members, 58 cases of paper were purchased at a discount from Staples. Other items donated were four additional cases of paper, spiral notebooks, pencils, crayons, color and construction paper.
The cases of paper were ordered by Diana Uebelacker, incoming President of Sunrise Kiwanis. She is Vice President of Busy Bee Cabinets in North Port where Staples delivered for distribution.
Kiwanians Joanne Godfrey, Kaye Carpenter and Bob Carpenter coordinated the project and assisted in offloading 31 cases of paper at each school, plus other school supplies collected for the teachers. Busy Bee Cabinets employees Bill Colombia and Joe Kaczenski delivered the cases of paper to the schools.
Sunrise Kiwanis President Brandi Ball thanked all who participated in seeing this project successfully completed. Sunrise Kiwanis meets every Thursday morning at the Cultural Center of Charlotte County at 7:30 a.m. Kiwanis Sunrise Too meets monthly at 6 p.m. in Cody’s Roadhouse in the Port Charlotte Town Center mall.
