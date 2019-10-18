PORT CHARLOTTE— Charlotte County is hosting Southwest Florida's Regional International Archaeology Day event today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Residents can learn about the history of the area with regional museums, archaeologists, and community organizations at the free event.
Activities will include an Atlatl demonstration, which a spear-throwing tool, presentations by renowned archaeologists, discussing the archaeology of Florida, information booths, a scavenger hunt, crafts, and more. Food and ice cream trucks will be on site to purchase snacks.
The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, 401 Shreve St. in Punta Gorda.
For information, contact Crystal Diff at 941-629-7278.
In other education news...
Nineteen Charlotte County Public School teachers received grants from the Arts and Humanities Council of Charlotte County.
At the October school board meeting, the teachers received checks totaling $143,000 for projects that will involve thousands of students.
These are the projects and schools...
• Charlotte Harbor School: 'Creative Expression for Students with Emotional and Behavioral Disabilities', and 'Yoga: Using Music and Breathing to de-escalate'
• Deep Creek Elementary School: 'Authors as Illustrators'
• L.A. Ainger Middle School: 'Grooving Through Ancient History', 'Dali Museum and James Western and Wildlife Museum', 'Drama in Literature,' and 'Cougar Literary and Art Magazine'
• Meadow Park Elementary School: 'Andy had it all wrong. You have unlimited time.'
• Murdock Middle School: 'Eco Friendly Reusable Bags- Borrow and Go'
• Myakka River Elementary School: 'Readers of the Arts Take 2' and 'STEAM Family Night Fun'
• Peace River Elementary School: 'Student Museum' and 'Stairwell Murals'
• Port Charlotte High School: 'Study Tour of Stained Glass and Restoration' and 'Self Portrait Stencils'
• Punta Gorda Middle School: 'Honor Band' and 'My House'
• The Academy: 'Greenland Style Kayak Paddle Project'
• Vineland Elementary School: 'Literature as a Springboard to Music, Movement, and Art'
Help at library
Students can receive help on their homework and school assignments from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. today at the Port Charlotte Library.
Sponsored by the Friends of the Library, the series is ongoing to help students with assignments including, Google Docs, science fair, book reports, history fair, term/research paper.
Materials, computers, and other tools will be available during the session.
Assignment help will be available Saturdays from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m: Nov. 2 and Nov. 16, Dec. 7 and Dec. 14, Jan. 18, Feb. 1 and Feb. 15, and March 7.
The Friends of the Library ask if a student has a specific assignment they want assistance on to call the library a week before the session at 941-764-5562.
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.