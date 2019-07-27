By BRIANNA KWASNIK
Staff Writer
Amber Giardullo chose to home school her four children in an attempt to strengthen her family unit. Giardullo, a former public school teacher, said there was a “lack of peace and unity in her home.” She has been home schooling her children — Avia, 8, Cooper, 6, Calvin, 5, and Campbell, 2 — for over a year and a half.
According to the Florida Department of Education (FLDOE), the number of students in home-schools has been rising for years across the state.
In 2010, 62,567 kids were being home schooled, compared to 97,261 in 2019.
The latest numbers are also up throughout the region in Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties, according to Florida Department of Education data.
There is no required curriculum or course of study provided by the state for home education programs. Parents are not required to be a certified teacher to lead their children in home education study. Families enroll their students by sending a letter of intent to the superintendent, maintain a portfolio of work completed by the student, and provide an annual evaluation of the student’s lesson comprehension from the year.
Mike Riley, spokesperson for Charlotte County Public Schools, said there are a variety of reasons more parents are opting for home education. The reasons can range from safety and security concerns, to religious reasons, to adapting to the kind of learner their child is.
“Parental control over curriculum is another reason that a parent chooses to Home School their child,” Riley said. “They can adjust the curriculum to fit the needs of their child, if for example they are a visual, auditory, or hands on learner.”
He added adapting to how the child best receives learning material is much more difficult in a classroom of diverse learners.
Claritas curriculum
The Giardullo’s are a part of a classical learning co-op in Punta Gorda, attended by 15 home school families, called In Christ Alone (ICA), which meets weekly during the school year.
As part of the classical learning module, they use Claritas curriculum, classical Christian curricula, which comes in four cycles of different eras, and relies on memory work. The theme for the upcoming school year is the Medieval Age. During co-op meeting, students present weekly oral presentations, have time to socialize with other families, and often go on educational field trips.
Before home school, Giardullo’s oldest child, Avia, attended Sallie Jones Elementary School for kindergarten and half of first grade. When Avia attended Sallie Jones, her school started six to eight weeks earlier than her brother’s did, and even then, the times didn’t line up.
“There’s six people, and four kids, everyone was going in a different direction,” Giardullo said. “We want them to have time for relationships with each other. My kids have blossomed being together in the home.”
She said it has been “the biggest blessing” watching her kids grow individually and with each other.
The Giardullo kids enjoy being at home, learning together, and having their mom as their teacher.
“We don’t have to be apart,” Avia said, “We can do a friendly school day, and not have to be apart for eight hours.”
Now, the Giardullo kids start their mornings slow.
Amber lets her kids wake up naturally without an alarm. The children have chores to do before they start their school day.
Avia is in charge of watering the plants, Calvin feeds the dogs, Cooper takes out the recycling and brings in the mail, and Campbell cleans the windows.
“We want them to see they’re an important part of the family, see that what they do counts,” she said.
At the end of the week, the children receive an allowance for completing their chores.
The money then gets divided between three envelopes for each child: give, save, spend.
The give pile is saved until the holidays, then the kids use their money to fill a care package to participate in Operation Christmas Child, which sends gifts to less fortunate children in different parts of the world.
“They learn it’s not all about me,” Giardullo said.
The children’s save pile is strictly for college, and in three years they’ve managed to save $100, while their spend pile they are free to spend however they like, whether that be toys or experiences.
After chores, the family has breakfast together, and mom holds the morning meeting.
This is when they go over the calendar together as a family, review their week, and see what is coming up. Then, mom reads a story to the kids, then shares a story from the Bible.
“I like the part where mom reads our books and or Bible stories, and we can draw or color during it,” said Avia.
Avia receives a monthly art box filled with supplies in the mail from Let’s Make Art. It comes with YouTube tutorials for each painting that she can follow along with.
“It’s my talent,” she said.
Before school, the family enjoys an hour of outside time.
Giardullo stressed this is an important part of their day, because at their age, learning comes from play, and outside time allows for a continual lesson.
The kids hop on their scooters to do laps up and down the block, which mom encourages, so they get in some exercise.
One particular afternoon, they explored the garden at the end of their block.
Cooper and Avia collected leaves, seeds, and flowers to add to their nature box they have at home.
Each day the family does two-and-a-half to three hours of school work.
Giardullo believes home school allows the family to make more efficient use of their time. She said they are capable of packing a traditional eight-hour day of learning into just a few hours.
This year, Giardullo is looking forward to introducing “Hands and Feet Day” to the co-op, where the students will get to go out into the community and volunteer with local organizations.
The family does some lessons together, while math and reading time are done individually for each child at their respective grade level.
“I like when we get to do our Phoenics,” Cooper said, “Then there’s games we get to play, and sometimes I get to help Calvin [his younger brother].”
Another important part of the Giardullo’s day is quiet time, where each kid has time to themselves to do their own thing.
As an introvert herself, Amber said this benefits her kids both physically and emotionally.
“They need rest from the constant stimulation,” she said. “It is good for kids to be bored, to figure out their own entertainment, especially in a large family.”
Also, it allows the kids time to rest before their dad gets home from work.
“It wouldn’t be fair to him to have the worst part of their day,” she said.
• • •
Mary Jacqueline Atkinson and her two kids, Samara, 10, and Mitchell, 9, are also a part of the ICA co-op in Punta Gorda, which follows the same curriculum.
For her family, home school was about flexibility.
“I started realizing my time could be used at home, and we’d have more freedom,” she said. “We thought we could take advantage of more travel and let the kids actually see what they’re learning about.”
Atkinson said home education allows them to spend more time on math and reading. If her children get an answer wrong, “they’re able to go back and correct, and fill in the holes, which in public school would have just been passed by,” she said. “Their quality of learning is much better. I love seeing that growth.”
When they first began home schooling three years ago, Atkinson said she was very concerned with following a traditional school schedule of five days a week, eight hours a day.
Now, she goes by a checklist and certain things she wants each kid to accomplish in a given day.
“They’re not little anymore, so even if they don’t want to do it, they still have to get it done,” Atkinson said.
The family’s schedule now is typically Monday to Thursday, with one day off per week to take an educational field trip.
When she first began home schooling, she was worried her kids may become un-socialized, and wanted them to be involved in as many activities as possible so that wouldn’t happen.
“I feel that we are more social than we ever were,” she said.
Samara cheers for the Charlotte Warriors, and Mitchell plays football for them.
Mary Jacqueline said the socialization her kids were receiving in public schools was not what she wanted.
“A lot of schools are moving to a quiet lunch with the lights turned off, for example. They’ve moved to where kids have to sit boy girl boy girl so it doesn’t get too loud sitting next to their best friends,” she said, “The time they were getting to play was very limited, 20 minutes max of recess. The time they’re getting to do free play and social time is very limited.”
At home, Mary Jacqueline makes sure her kids have an hour each day to play outside. One thing she appreciates about attending the co-op, she said is that kids of different ages are involved, so they have conversation with kids their own age, as well as older kids. With a mix of ages in attendance, the older kids take the role of mentoring the younger kids, she said.
“The quality is better,” she said of the kids social lives now.
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
