NORTH PORT— Todd and Talia Von Bender almost didn’t get to see their autistic son, Dylan, walk across the stage in his cap and gown.
Dylan, now 19, was diagnosed with autism at the age of 3 and didn’t speak until he was 8 years old.
This year, he graduated from North Port High School with a 4.0 grade point average.
“It’s just a word,” his father Todd said of autism. “We’ve learned it’s an obstacle that needs to be overcome. We ignored the label, and focused on his confidence.”
Due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state, the moment almost didn’t happen. First, graduation was cancelled entirely, then the ceremony was postponed until July 16 to be held at Cool Today Park, before ultimately being canceled indefinitely.
Families, including the Von Benders, were devastated.
Until alternate graduation happened.
Alternate graduation was held in front of North Port’s City Hall and organized by two citizens. Every North Port High student who wanted to, could walk in their cap and gowns in front of their families and receive much needed closure.
Dylan said the hardest thing about doing online learning was missing his teachers. He enjoyed writing, English, and art the most, and didn’t enjoy science that much.
Dylan was in the Exceptional Student Education (ESE) program in Sarasota County from kindergarten until graduation.
As part of the program, during their junior year, students can get the bus from school to work two hours a day. Typically, his father said the programs include the Salvation Army and the recycling center. But Todd worked with the program coordinator to see if more companies would consider having the students work.
Publix accepted.
Along with five of his classmates, Dylan took the bus to the Cocoplum Publix to work. After the program was complete, Dylan and another student were offered continued employment. Dylan continues to work as a cashier, where he hopes to continue his career.
He credits his family for helping him maintain a solid GPA.
“I focused, I study, and my parents were always here for me,” Dylan said.
In fact, every summer, his dad held what the family calls “daddy school,” where they worked on topics like multiplication, state capitals, and constellations.
“They looked forward to going to regular school,” said Todd Von Bender, a U.S. Army 82nd Airborne veteran, “because daddy school is hard.”
Dylan said of his father: “He teaches us a lot of things. I believe in him no matter what.”
Dylan and his brother Jesse, 20, who has Asperger’s, recently purchased a 1986 BMW together for $400. The engine, Dylan said, is in “OK” condition, though it doesn’t yet start. The family has been working together to get the vehicle up and running.
Both brothers enjoy vintage cars and have a Hot Wheels collection of over 100 cars, Dylan estimates.
When it comes to who gets to drive the BMW when it’s ready, Dylan said he and his brother will have to have a game of rock, paper, scissors, or they will flip a coin.
