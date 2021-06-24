By the time kids leave the third grade, they’re no longer learning to read. They’re reading to learn.
Lizzy the Literacy Bus, a mobile library, is here to help Charlotte County kids from kindergarten to sixth grade improve their reading proficiency.
Leadership Charlotte, a program designed to educate future community leaders, inspired the book bus.
“The goal of the book bus is to get books in the hands of kids, to encourage them to read and improve reading proficiency,” said Katie Wallace, chair of the Leadership Class of 2019.
On Leadership Charlotte Program’s nonprofit day three years ago, the idea for the book bus was pitched by Angie Matthiessen with the United Way and Carmel Kisiday with Charlotte County Public Schools. With the assistance of Lynn Dorler of the Boys and Girls Club of Charlotte County, the class accepted the project.
The bus was gutted and redesigned with a fresh paint coat and a miniature library inside, with books organized by grade level.
But with many projects that fell short during the pandemic, the building of the bus was put on pause. It wasn’t until recently that Wallace saw the project’s completion.
“This was truly a community project,” said Wallace.
She noted the Charlotte Community Foundation and Smugglers Enterprises Foundation for their generous support and Punta Gorda After Hours Kiwanis Club for the annual commitment to provide new books to the bus. Due to their partnership with Scholastic, they agreed to provide 8,000 new books each year.
Before the bus is able to stop at 40 community events through the year, it was sent by schools across the county on a test run.
By the time the bus stopped at Meadow Park Elementary School on Thursday morning, over 500 kids across Charlotte County had taken a book home.
Meadow Park Elementary School second-grade teacher Desiree Burke volunteered to help out on the bus.
“They like to read a lot of the nonfiction books,” she said. “They want to know what is happening in the world around them. Every child has left with a book.”
Without additional book donations from community members, the school system and the Port Charlotte Sunrise Kiwanis Club and the assistance of Harbor Heights Peace River Rotary, the project would not have been possible.
Dorler told The Daily Sun the bus is here to give kids a chance to build their own library of books at home, too.
“Part of the goal is to give books to kids who don’t have access to books or libraries, whatever the reason might be, and it’s theirs to keep,” he said.
Wallace was glad to see the project finally come together.
“The class has worked hard on this project ,” she said. “We are confident that the program will continue well into the future and reach our intended goal of increasing accessibility to books, love of reading, and ultimately increase reading proficiency.”
Lizzy’s next stop will be at the Community Block Party on July 17 at the Englewood YMCA, located at 701 Medical Boulevard.
