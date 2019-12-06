English Language Arts teachers at Punta Gorda Middle School found a unique way to get their students excited about the book they were reading.
To get the students excited to read “The Landlady” by Roald Dahl, teachers Summer Nicklas and Diane Combs dressed up in aprons and served tea and biscuits.
Next week, students will be doing art projects based on the book.
“Most students have read one of his children’s novels, so they are blown away by this story in our mystery unit,” said Combs.
Combs said they focused on the dialogue between the characters and how it helped to propel the story. Students analyzed foreshadowing and inference clues.
The art project will be to create a “Wanted” poster for The Landlady and her crimes.
“The kids love this story because they are totally caught off guard by her sweet appearance. With that, we talk about the theme of how appearances can be deceiving,” said Combs.
Port Charlotte Middle School holds suspension-free basketball tournament
Students that haven’t received a referral resulting in a full day of in or out of school suspension were invited to play or attend in a basketball tournament this week, to reward their good behavior.
A total of 272 students attended the 3 versus 3 tournament held in the school’s gym. Thirty three teams entered the tournament.
Over $2,000 worth of prizes were raffled off or given away by the school mascot, Tyrone the Terrier.
