Representatives with the five U.S. military service academies will be at the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda on Saturday, Nov. 23 for an information day.
The event will be held at the museum, 900 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Those interested in joining the military, or parents and educators, can stop by to receive information from admission representatives from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Coast Guard Academy and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.
Representatives will provide admission requirements, details about curriculum and what student life is like.
RSVP, 941-575-9002, or sign up at freedomisntfree.org
In other news ...
Port Charlotte Middle School eighth-grader Thanh Nguyen was selected as district winner of the Art in the Capitol contest. Her artwork will be displayed in state Rep. Michael Grant’s office. During the legislative session, beginning Jan. 14, her artwork will be displayed in Tallahassee, along with the winners from other school districts across the state.
Art in the Capitol is a statewide event for sixth- through eighth-graders. Schools select a judging panel of art teachers who do not have students involved in the competition.
The four judges in Charlotte County unanimously selected Nguyen’s drawing as the winner.
Students of the Month:
Charlotte High School named their Students of the Month for October: freshmen Halayna Roberson and Colin Wilburn, sophomores Jada Saldana and Kathryn Swickert, juniors Kylie McQueen and Gavin Burton, and seniors Michael Marciano and Charlie McAtee.
Spirit Week:
Students at Florida SouthWestern Collegiate High School in Punta Gorda celebrated Spirit Week with Spirit Day, Character Day, Career Day, Decades Day and Clash of the Classes Day, events leading up to the carnival and bonfire Friday night and the school’s Homecoming Dance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.