The Military History Museum in Punta Gorda is making good on its mission to share veterans' stories with a series of free book signings this week.
According to press releases from the museum:
• "The Last Salute" by Major Robert Paley
1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda
Maj. Robert Paley recently retired after 30 years of service, including a deployment to Afghanistan in 2009. He was born in 1966, just one month after his father deployed to Vietnam. At the age of 12, his father was admitted to the VA hospital as a 100 percent disabled veteran as a result of his service.
Rob's mother told him it had always been his father's dream to graduate from West Point. Rob made a vow to fulfill his father's dream, and that his father would be his first salute on graduation day, upon being commissioned as an officer in the Army.
Rob graduated from the United States Military Academy in 1989. He kept his promise, and made his first salute to his father, which was his father’s last salute, as his dad would pass away shortly after.
• "An We Ob Jubilee: The First South Carolina Volunteer" written by John Saucer
1 p.m. lecture at the museum Thursday
2 p.m. reception and book signing at the Blanchard House, 406 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Punta Gorda.
More than 2,000 infantry units fought in the American Civil War. One of them was the 1st South Carolina Volunteers, the first black infantry regiment raised by the Union Army and the first infantry to be composed of former slaves.
"An We Ob Jubilee" covers the days when this regiment of ex-slaves first saw combat, a critical time period in the early creation of segregated black units when there was plenty of hostility towards them.
• "My Father's War" written by Charley Valera
1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the museum.
"My Father's War" is a collection of first-person narratives from World War II veterans. Author Valera tells the stories of how ordinary people from modest backgrounds became soldiers, exactly as each person remembers them.
Valera has always had a fascination with WWII and the war's effects on soldiers and their families. Valera's father was a WWII veteran, and like many whose fathers served in combat, regretted never asking what life was like during the war. After Valera's father passed away, he vowed to document the lives of other veterans.
The book comes from over two years of interviewing dozens of veterans. Valera is a licensed commercial pilot, Realtor, author and public speaker.
For more information about any of these events, call 941-575-9002 or visit freedomisntfree.org
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.