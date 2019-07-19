PORT CHARLOTTE — High School students in Charlotte County may soon have an additional requirement in order to receive their diploma: a financial literacy course.
The requirement is the result of House Bill 7071, which requires financial literacy be taught as part of social studies.
According to the bill, beginning in the 2019-20 school year, school districts must offer financial literacy courses for at least half a credit as electives for students.
The requirement was added as a suggested addition under required instruction for Charlotte County's 2019-2020 high school progression plan. The Charlotte County School Board is slated to discuss changes to the elementary, middle, and high school progression plans at Tuesday's workshop meeting, held at 9:30 a.m. in the district office in Port Charlotte.
The final draft of the progression plans will be voted on during the regular school board meeting later in the day at 5:30 p.m.
Spokesperson for the district Mike Riley said since the addition was passed down from the state Legislature, the district will comply and incorporate the requirement.
Still, there are unanswered questions surrounding it - like will the specific curriculum be sent from the state or district-created, Riley noted.
