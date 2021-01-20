Construction at Pine View School in Osprey is progressing as planned.
Sarasota County School Board members discussed the project at a meeting on Tuesday afternoon.
Sarasota County Schools Assistant Superintendent Jody Dumas said, "When we build, we plan for 50-year buildings. We want to be sure at the end of the day we are building smart. We look at construction costs as well as the total life cycle costs of the building."
The new school will be a three-story, 80,000-square-foot instructional learning space that will serve elementary, middle and high school students.
"This will allow us to remove the mobile learning cottages that have been a part of the campus," said Pine View Principal Stephen Colvert. "We should be moving furniture into the building in December 2021, and we should have students in occupancy in January of 2022."
In other news
Superintendent Dr. Brennan Asplen announced that the Teacher of the Year ceremony will be today at 5 p.m. via Zoom.
"Visit our website if you'd like to view the celebration," Asplen said.
Asplen also said the 2021-2022 school choice open enrollment starts soon. Applications will be accepted Feb. 1 through March 1.
The SCSB congratulated the Riverview High School girls golf team for winning the state championships.
"These fine athletes exhibit the very characteristics that we aspire for all of our student athletes," said athletic director James Slaton.
The Sarasota High School boys swim team also won the state championship.
Mark Aschenbrenner, athletic director at Sarasota high School, said swimming is kind of a thankless sport.
"These boys are up at 5 a.m. practicing before school starts and they still manage to maintain very high GPAs," Aschenbrenner said. "They are fine athletes who exhibit strong principles. The time, effort and energy that they put in is unmatched. We are extremely excited about their accomplishments."
The board also recognized two recipients of the Sunshine State Scholar Award: Pine View School student Uday Goyat and Suncoast Polytech High School student Rafael Treminio-Bravo.
"These students have gone above and beyond in their dedication to their education and we are very proud of them," Colvert said.
Booker Middle School Visual Performing Arts coordinator Christine Hopkins presented a video to the board called "One Day" which consisted of band, chorus, drama and dance students spreading the message of kindness versus hatred.
"We are so fortunate and honored to have a principal who is so supportive of the arts," Hopkins said.
Superintendent Dr. Brennan Asplen and the board members thanked the students for the presentation.
Board member Tom Edwards said, "Mission accomplished, because for those few minutes, I felt normal."
Michael Drennon of the Sarasota County Health Department gave an update on COVID-19.
"We have given out about 20,000 vaccines in the county so far at hospitals, pharmacies and long-term care facilities," Drennon said. "We are doing a good job getting the vaccine out, we just can't keep up with the demand right now."
The district currently has more than 400 school employees who are 65 and older.
"When we receive the next round of vaccines, if we could set some aside for our teachers, that would be our goal," said Board Chair Shirley Brown.
