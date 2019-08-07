By BRIANNA KWASNIK
PUNTA GORDA — Melanie Hewitt knew she wanted to be a teacher since she was in pre-school.
“It’s really a dream come true,” she said.
Hewitt was raised in Port Charlotte and graduated from Port Charlotte High School and Florida SouthWestern State College.
Friday, she had the chance to celebrate her dream come true at the New Teachers Breakfast hosted by the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center.
And she couldn’t stop smiling.
She was seated with her new colleagues from Deep Creek Elementary School and business supporters in the community, who sponsored teachers at the breakfast.
“Everyone at Deep Creek has been so welcoming and amazing,” she said.
Monday, Hewitt will welcome her very first group of students, a class of second-graders.
Hewitt said she’s most looking forward to “the opportunity for making a change in young students’ lives.”
Jeanine Giulano is a lot more comfortable starting a new position, because she’s familiar with the environment.
She interned at Deep Creek, shadowing a kindergarten teacher.
This year, she will be starting as a kindergarten teacher at Deep Creek.
“I’m really excited, more excited than nervous,” she said.
“Since my mentor was [teaching] kindergarten, I’m a lot more comfortable.”
Charlotte County Teacher of the Year Andrea Green shared some wisdom she learned on the job. She stressed the importance of developing a “teacher’s toolbox,” one that teachers will add to throughout their careers. She encouraged teachers to show compassion, greet students with a smile at the door every day, and take a solo lunch whenever needed.
“Teacher-level patience is an art form that takes time to master,” she said. “Everybody brings something different to the party, when we learn from each other, we’re all better for it.”
According to district spokesperson Mike Riley, approximately 130 teachers will be added to the district this upcoming school year, 26 which are products of CCPS.
Last year, the district added 125 teachers.
Superintendent of Charlotte County Schools Steve Dionisio said it’s always a positive thing when the district can bring on new teachers.
“They come out [of college] with all the new tools for the toolbox the colleges are putting them out with,” Dionisio said.
He added that the best recruiting tool for the district has always been hiring homegrown teachers, products of CCPS.
“Our goal to be number one has not changed, and it will not change as long as I’m superintendent,” he told the crowd. “One piece of advice as you get this year started: breathe.”
