PORT CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte County School District and the local teachers union are stuck at the bargaining table.
The Sun reported last week bargaining would come to a close Tuesday night.
However, both parties confirm bargaining is ongoing, and neither side can comment at this time. It is not clear when any deal will be made.
Talks re-opened last week after it was learned the money the district received from the Florida Department of Education through the Florida Education Finance Program (FEFP) was larger than the amount received the year prior.
"Bargaining topics could be anything to make the district better to attract and retain outstanding teachers and other staff, and be the best for our students; to address mandates from the DOE and Legislature," said executive director of the local teacher's union Sharon Sutherland.
The district and the union are also expected to reach a resolution about the 91 Charlotte County teachers reportedly "overpaid" as a result of district error.
The affected employees were likely new hires, who are awarded credit for previous teaching experience up to nine years when entering this district.
However, if continuously employed members of the district did not receive an increase in their salary step, based on years of experience, the new teacher would experience a reduction of their credit by one year.
In July, the district sent out a letter to 91 affected employees saying they would be required to pay money back to the district.
"If you have been over-credited with experience and if you are making more salary than a CCPS teacher with the same experience, your assignment to our instructional wage schedule is incorrect and now needs to be corrected," the letter said.
The letter continued to say that affected employees would need to pay that money back to the district, as well as revert to a lower step on the salary schedule. In July, the union filed a grievance with the district based on this issue.
While bargaining is being worked out, the union agreed to hold its grievances, and the district agreed to hold taking money from affected employees' future paychecks until a resolution is reached
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
