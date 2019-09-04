Andrea Green

Nominations for Teacher and Support Employee of the Year are now open.

You have until Monday, Sept. 16 to vote for who in the Charlotte County School District you think should be awarded the titles. 

A post on the district's website reads: "nominate someone that you feel makes a difference in the lives of students, staff members and/or our schools each and every day."

To nominate someone, fill out a form online with the name, school, grade and subject area of the employee, and what qualities they have that make them eligible for the title. 

Nomination forms can be found at cfapps.yourcharlotteschools.net/nominate/nominate.cfm.

