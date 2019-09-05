The Port Charlotte High School Class of 1999 will celebrate their 20 year reunion Oct. 4 and 5.
Friday, Oct. 4 the class will celebrate at PCHS’ homecoming football game, where they’ve asked the school for a section to be reserved for them.
The Pirates will be playing Mariner High School at 7:30 p.m.
On Saturday, Oct. 5, there will be a second event held at the Celtic Ray in downtown Punta Gorda.
Tickets are $25 per person and includes dinner and a drink.
There is a Facebook group for the PCHS Class of 1999 and can be found at facebook.com/groups/2090067894644311.
For more information or to RSVP, contact Carrie Blanchard Bush at 850-258-5457.
