PORT CHARLOTTE — The Port Charlotte High School community is morning the loss of Anton "Tony" Albert Komarek, instrumental in bringing the after-school science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, program to the school.
Komarek, of Port Charlotte, passed away Nov. 7 on the last day of a cruise. He was 87.
Mr. Komarek was a retired chemical engineer who spent decades designing chemical plants for Union Carbide Corp. He helped introduce STEM to the school four years ago, and worked alongside physics teacher Don Hallenbeck.
Port Charlotte High School principal Lou Long said Komarek further backed the program by supplying materials for the program, which frequently competed against other programs.
"It gave our students another opportunity to experience something different," Long said.
"He had a very good affect with kids; kids viewed him as someone who had a lot of background and knowledge in STEM. He was really interested in kids experiencing STEM at a very high level."
During his time at the high school, students attended and competed in three statewide competitions.
Long said that Komarek always stopped by the office to say "hi" when he came to the school, always had a good sense of humor.
"We will miss his presence on campus," Long said.
