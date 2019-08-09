PORT CHARLOTTE— Runners and walkers alike can participate in the Pirate Treasure Trot 5K on Aug. 17 at Port Charlotte High School.
The race is a fundraiser to benefit the boys and girls cross country teams at Port Charlotte High School.
The 5K will begin at 7:15 a.m. and span grass fields, paved sidewalks, parking and driveways on and surrounding the school's campus, and the Charlotte Technical Center.
The event will also include a one-mile fun run, that will take place on the track and grass fields on campus.
Trophies will be awarded to the male and female overall, masters (40+), grandmaster (50+), senior grandmaster (60+), and veterans (70+). Medals will be awarded to the top three performers in 15 different age groups.
Cost to register for the 5K is $23. The one-mile fun run is $3. Registration is online at runsignup.com/Race/FL/PortCharlotte/PirateTreasureTrot5K and must be completed by Tuesday.
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
