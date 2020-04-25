Attention Port Charlotte High School students — the 2020 yearbooks are in and will be distributed in a drive-thru fashion at the school this week.
Theresa Chandler, English IV College Prep teacher and Yearbook Advisor at Port Charlotte High School, took it upon herself to coordinate a process for parents and students to pick up the books in a safe manner.
Three distribution days are scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Wednesday at the parent pickup up line near the front of the school.
Those who pre-ordered will need to sign for the book and provide a student identification card.
Those who wish to purchase a yearbook should bring $80 cash.
For more information, send an email to Theresa.Chandler@yourcharlotteschools.net.
