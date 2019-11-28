PORT CHARLOTTE — The Port Charlotte High School band is gearing up to perform in the New York City St. Patrick's Day Parade for the third time.
Band director Jose Lopez sent in the school's application and listed the band's resume, which included performing in New York, Philadelphia, London, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and Carnegie Hall.
"Because we have already performed twice, that gave them some indication of the quality [of the band]," Lopez said.
The band was accepted in May. According to the proposal sent to the school board for approval in November, 90 students and 20 chaperones will be on the trip.
"When we have the opportunity, we try to take the kids to a major city," Lopez said. "Especially from Port Charlotte, not many kids have the opportunity to visit New York."
He added that they will also take the time to do typical New York things to add more culture to the trip.
According to the band's itinerary, they will visit the Freedom Tower, the 9/11 Memorial Museum, Times Square, Ellis Island, the Statue of Liberty, and the Museum of Natural History.
The band also plans to see "The Phantom of the Opera."
Lopez estimates the cost of the trip to be $1,500 per person. However, the band has several fundraisers planned throughout the year, in hopes of lowering the overall cost for students. The next will be Sunday at The Loyal Order of Moose in Port Charlotte.
The vast majority of students in the band started playing when they were in middle school.
However, Lopez said, "we always have room for anyone interested in joining us."
Rehearsals for the St. Patrick's Day Parade will begin in February to learn the songs they will perform.
The parade route spans 3.5 miles, so students will work on building their stamina to be able to march the distance while performing.
Lopez said they will work up to it by marching around the track at school.
"When we get up there, they will already have experienced the physical demands of marching 3.5 miles," he said.
