Outside the Charlotte County Sports Park on Wednesday evening, roughly 350 Port Charlotte High School seniors were waiting, but not for a ball game.
Graduates lined up in their caps and gowns, eager to pass home plate and accept their diplomas.
"I am excited, but I'm kind of nervous," said graduate Kimberly Sosa-Figueroa. "After this, I'm going to study cosmetology at Florida Academy in Fort Myers."
Meanwhile, graduates Brianna Brodak and Victoria Myers were looking back at the parts of high school they'll miss.
"I am going to miss ROTC," Brianna told The Daily Sun.
"We made many friends," said Victoria. "And I'll miss playing the bassoon in band, too."
Graduate Katie Battaglia made some of her favorite memories in cheer. Since the start of the pandemic, she and her friends hardly expected to attend a graduation ceremony this year.
"Graduation just came up a month or so ago, it was so up in the air," she said.
Regardless, they were happy to have a ceremony.
PCHS graduates took their seats in the baseball diamond.
PCHS Principal Lou Long even invited Charlotte County School District Superintendent Steve Dionisio to throw the first pitch to commence the ceremony.
Principal Long recognized three more students he stated were integral to the class, including star athlete Logan Rogers, drum major Anna Vincent and international student Axel Dillomes, from the Philippines.
Student speakers Grant Stacey, Xony Almanzar and Savanna Pulliam reminisced on the past four years they spent at PCHS.
"These were my memories. Everybody else has different ones but you truly have helped me create a beautiful picture," said Xony.
Savanna was cheered on by the crowd after shedding a few tears over sharing her favorite memories.
Grant mentioned his gratitude for ending his high school experience with a bit of normalcy.
"Disappointment and changes of plan will follow us throughout our lives," he said. "I'm sure through quarantine we have all recognized the importance of our friends and family."
Grant noted just because the graduates' high school experience was different does not mean it has made their accomplishments any less valuable.
