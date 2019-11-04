PORT CHARLOTTE— Port Charlotte High School social studies teacher Matina Pulliam was named “Teacher of the Month.”
Pulliam also serves as the senior class sponsor at PCHS.
She was presented a $250 check from Achieva Credit Union members Friday morning. She will receive another $250 to buy supplies for her classroom.
“I feel like a rock star,” Pulliam said about the surprise Friday.
Achieva Credit Union partnered with Sun Newspapers and Charlotte County Public Schools to honor a special teacher every month until the end of the school year.
In May, one overall winner will be selected to win a trip to one of the following: Bahamas, Las Vegas or New York City.
You can see the nominees and vote for who you think is “top teacher” at yoursun.com/topteacher.
