Students from Port Charlotte High School participated in the International Coastal Cleanup Sept. 20. More than 20 students from the environmental club, environmental science class and Cambridge Advanced International Certification of Education (AICE) Environmental Management program participated, cleaning up the high school's campus and surrounding area.
"While the school grounds are immaculately kept, this exercise exhibited how easily and quickly common trash items can travel and accumulate in areas which threaten our ecosystems," said environmental science teacher Cassandra Ormandy.
"Single use plastic in the form of straws, utensils, food containers, and plastic bags littered the waterway and surrounding areas," she said.
All participants received a Certificate of Accomplishment from Ocean Conservancy in addition to community service hours.
Florida SouthWestern Collegiate High School, charter school located in Punta Gorda was named an Exemplary High Performing Schools National Blue Ribbon School for 2019 by U. S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.
According to nationalblueribbonschools.ed.gov, "the program celebrates school excellence, turn around stories, and closing subgroup achievement gaps."
FSWCHS is one of 362 schools across the nation to receive the National Blue Ribbon designation for this year, and one of 11 schools in Florida to receive the honor.
The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services created a School Garden Certification Program to encourage schools to create school gardens.
The certification is designed to help ensure that techniques used to grow, harvest and handle produce from a school garden meet industry standards for consumable products.
The process includes an online training component, a self-assessment checklist and an on-site final assessment.
Once the school has passed the final assessment, FDACS will award the first 20 school gardens to be certified $500 to be used toward garden activities or education.
Florida SouthWestern Collegiate High School charter school announced its students of the month for August/September.
Students selected include: freshmen Jennifer Deeble, Garssair Augustin, Joshua Maxson and Steven Eskander; sophomore Camila Hidalgo; juniors Brian Magnuson, Emily Legried and Shevonese Graham and seniors Rachel Kipfinger, Javier Aponte and Danielle Miller.
