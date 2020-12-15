The Port Charlotte High School Drama Club will finally be able to perform its debut presentation of M.A.S.H. this weekend.
The show was supposed to be the spring theater feature at the school last April, but COVID-19 put an end to that plan.
"We just found out eight weeks ago that we would still be able to do the production," said Shelly Catron, drama club coach at the school. "We had to scramble to find costumes, schedule rehearsals and get things done in a hurry."
The theater seats 400, but due to social distancing, only 100 tickets will be sold for each performance.
Catron, who also teaches music theater at the school, has spend quite a bit of her own money to purchase costumes and props since funding from the school has been limited.
As of today, only about 30% of available tickets have been sold.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and staff.
"The kids have worked really hard, I sure hope more people in town will come to see the show," Catron said. "It's a cheap date — you can't even go to a movie for that price."
M*A*S*H* is an American war comedy-drama television series that aired on CBS from 1972 to 1983.
Shows will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18 and Saturday, Dec 19, and there will be a matinee performance at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 20.
Masks and social distancing will be required. Auditorium seating will be held to 25% of the normal capacity.
Port Charlotte High School is located at 18200 Cochran Blvd. in Port Charlotte.
For tickets, call the school at 941-255-7485.
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.