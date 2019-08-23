PORT CHARLOTTE — Principal of Port Charlotte Middle School John Leclair made his students a promise: if they scored well on the Florida Standards Assessment exams, he would let them shave his head.
The students held up their end of the bargain, and Friday afternoon, Leclair did, too.
"I'm ready, I've been waiting all year for this, I think it's great," Leclair said, before having his head shaved. "I wanted to throw out a challenge the kids can relate to."
Though he admitted it was a spur of the moment decision to offer up his hair in exchange for the school receiving an A grade from the Department of Education, he said he had no regrets about the bet.
Teachers held an academic pep rally for the students in the gymnasium to celebrate the school earning an A for the second year in a row.
Students had the opportunity to win prizes, and participate in minute-to-win-it games. The school also introduced students to their new mascot, a terrier, who helped to get the crowd pumped up.
Dick's Sporting Goods Foundation presented Leclair with a $1,000 check to support their athletics programs at the school.
"Do you still want my hair to be gone?" Leclair asked the bleachers full of students, after the games.
The crowd erupted, making it clear what part of the pep rally they were most excited for: the finale.
"Shave it off!" the crowd chanted.
For the task, Leclair introduced three of his former students: Abigail Salone, Julianne Lacey, and Jorge Oliver.
Salone was handed the razor first.
"It was very fun and satisfying," Salone said. "It feels like a relief when you shave it off, it'd be like if you shave that mascot."
The students took turns shaving pieces of their former principal's hair, until there were only chunks left on the side.
Leclair stood up and proudly debuted his new hairdo to both sides of the gymnasium.
"I love it. I haven't seen it yet, but our kids worked hard, they deserve it," Leclair said. "We throw out a challenge, we follow through."
