A Port Charlotte Middle School student’s mom is suing the Charlotte County School Board over an October incident where she said her child was beat up on the bus ramp at school by another student.
The mother is suing the school board on behalf of her 13-year-old child, for damages that exceed $15,000.
The lawsuit states on Oct. 4, 2018, the student was waiting on the bus ramp of Port Charlotte Middle when another student battered and assaulted the student.
According to the suit, the child suffered bodily injury and resulted in pain and suffering, disability, disfigurement, mental anguish, loss of capacity for the enjoyment of life, aggravation of a previously existing condition, expense of hospitalization, medical care and treatment.
It is not clear what injuries the student suffered or medical care they received.
The suit alleges school board employees were present at the time of the assault and the students were negligently supervised. As a direct result her child suffered “severe personal injuries”, according to the lawsuit.
Chairman of the school board Bob Segur said: “We are aware of the suit but find it prudent not to ever comment in pending litigation.”
He added that the lawsuit has been turned over to the board’s appropriate legal representatives.
The woman is being represented by Stephen W. Dommerich from Goldstein, Buckley, Cechman, Rice & Purtz in Port Charlotte.
The attorney did not comment last week on specifics of the lawsuit.
It could be up to 18 months until a trial is held, Dommerich said, and there is no case management plan yet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.