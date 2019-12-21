PORT CHARLOTTE— The Exceptional Student Education, or ESE, students at Peace River Elementary had a merry celebration before winter break.

Each student received two gifts from the Port Charlotte Sunrise Kiwanis. 

The students took turns opening their gift, shouting in excitement when they saw what toy was inside. 

Each student received an outfit and a toy. 

